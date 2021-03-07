D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 821,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

