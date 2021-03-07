D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

