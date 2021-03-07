D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,733 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

