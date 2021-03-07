D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,127 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

