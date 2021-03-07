D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPHD stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

