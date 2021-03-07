D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,434 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11.

