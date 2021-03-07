D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,385 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

NYSE DHR opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

