D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,213 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 4.29% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $87.69.

