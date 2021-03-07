D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,989 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.44 and its 200-day moving average is $351.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

