D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 24,072 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,072 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.