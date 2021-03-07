D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,197 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 175,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.