D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,164 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 38,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

