D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 740 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $654.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 224.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

