D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $620.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,168.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $762.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

