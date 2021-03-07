D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

