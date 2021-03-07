D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

