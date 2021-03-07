DAD (DAD) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. DAD has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $281,570.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

