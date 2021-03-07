DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.13 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $13,733.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

