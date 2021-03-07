Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $298.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00778354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,540,179,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,540,179,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

