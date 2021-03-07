DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $133,224.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,500.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.70 or 0.01009110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00361802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00029976 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003033 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

