DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. DAOstack has a market cap of $7.65 million and $101,403.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,011.50 or 0.99854360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00077213 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003719 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

