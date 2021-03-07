DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $18,992.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,267,317,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

