Dash (DASH) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $210.10 or 0.00418989 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $606.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,012,628 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

