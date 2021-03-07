DATA Trading Up 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00790428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00041986 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

