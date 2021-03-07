Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 110.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $40,258.50 and $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 123.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018803 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

