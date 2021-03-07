Datawallet (DXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $558,843.74

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 90% higher against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $558,843.74 and approximately $12,677.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

