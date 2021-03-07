Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $60,042.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.63 or 0.00794949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041611 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

