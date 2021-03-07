Datum Hits One Day Volume of $67,599.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $67,599.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00796024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

