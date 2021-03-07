DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,899.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 116.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $767,458.77 and $37,899.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00366728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,626.06 or 0.99954708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

