DAV Coin (DAV) Price Up 136.4% This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $882,528.69 and $48,156.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 136.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00376001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,614.60 or 0.99982140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00079034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000821 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.