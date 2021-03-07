Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.38. 2,919,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

