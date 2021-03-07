Dawn Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $220,250.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $220,250.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,188,941 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

