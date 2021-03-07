DDKoin (DDK) Trading Up 81.1% Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $71,301.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 81.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008135 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

