DecentBet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $819.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $235,754.54 and approximately $819.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00773329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041428 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

