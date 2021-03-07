DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Tops $374.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $374.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018798 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 113.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,437,744 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

