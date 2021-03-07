Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $3.68. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $16.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

