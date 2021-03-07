DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 6.4% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $347,844.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,034,492 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

