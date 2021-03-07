DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $3.59 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00007087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $563,870.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,010,483 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

