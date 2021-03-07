DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $391,704.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00462421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00076182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00453798 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

