Degenerator (MEME) One Day Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00422593 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.66 or 0.03908613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

