Degenerator (MEME) Price Down 2.8% Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00416392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.79 or 0.03755331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

