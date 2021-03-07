Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Cap of $482,326.04

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $482,326.04 and $43,317.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00786948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041646 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

