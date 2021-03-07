Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

