DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,101.0 days.

DNACF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

