Dent Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $152.50 million and $6.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,919,152,442 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

