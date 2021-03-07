DePay (DEPAY) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00009454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $39,315.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,386 coins.

