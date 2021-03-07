Deri Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $107,854.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $364,039.35 and $107,854.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

