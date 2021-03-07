DerivaDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $438,856.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00013177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $174.44 million and approximately $438,856.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00468945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00463203 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.