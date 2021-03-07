Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.