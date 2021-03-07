Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of BA stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.03. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.